While attending church, I reflected on my childhood as the pastor spoke of the benefits and effects of Vacation Bible School week on both the young and the parents.
Wow, the good wholesome loving fun with communications on the virtues of Christianity, the Bible and religion in general. Oh, how I reflected on the positives and goodness of the life adventure when we are afforded the opportunity of knowing the religious side of living.
The “love thy neighbor” concepts, parents who understand, know the need for their children to experience faith and religion in their overall living experience.
On the other hand, there are parents who fail to provide or instill in their children the benefits, the guidance of goodness over evil. Sure, some go through the steps to join a church but never attend, while what seems to be the preference is sport activities on the Sabbath or permitting their young to engage in the addictions on social media via cell phones, computers, where they interact with violence, sex, games you name it. It is all there for inappropriate guidance on life’s journey, with no thoughts of Sunday being the Sabbath — just another day of the week.
Parents who neglect what was once a predominant force in bringing up our young are ignoring our heritage. We should be reminded every day just view our currency, both paper and coin, which states:”The United States of America” “In God We Trust.”
Shame on the parents who do not take the time or effort to have their children attend Sunday school. Religions bring out the goodness in people, resulting in caring and helping others. Let’s hope we never get to the point that God is erased from our currency and our lives. Heaven help us!
Also, never take for granted the service men and women who protect our freedom to make good or bad decisions as we live our lives. The veterans always deserve our heartfelt thanks.
Harry Flannery
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.