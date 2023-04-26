Not guilty means did not commit the crime. Guilty means did commit the crime. No contest means does not contest the charge same effect as a guilty plea except the conviction generally can not be used against the defendant in a civil lawsuit.
Our criminal legal concept that you are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt is most likely a basis as to why there are so many humans that lie with a straight face. Many adults and children lie when questioned of any wrongdoing so much so that they even believe their lies. Really pathetic — I’ve experienced such first-hand! It is sad that we must live and interact with liars.
What disturbs me most of our legal system, for example, as the facts set forth in the article titled “Homeowner pleads not guilty in shooting teen” by Margaret Stafford and Jim Salter Associated Press on Page A7 of the April 20 Pittsburgh Post Gazette. The evidence is clear beyond a reasonable doubt that an 84-year-old shot an innocent 16-year-old boy through a glass door who rang the doorbell at the wrong house. Examples are many where there are eyewitnesses, DNA videos and the perpetrator of the crime is held out as having “allegedly” committed the crime and utters not guilty before a tribunal, a court of justice.
We know the purpose of our legal system is to protect the innocent from a wrongful conviction, but when there is a 100% no doubt — the legal process should end before it begins and let justice be served then and there! What a waste of tax dollars and a generation of senseless costly legal fees and expense lasting years after appeals and so forth before justice is rendered!
Food for thought, but instead of bargaining, settlement agreements, plea deals to lesser charges, etc., immediate justice would be refreshing if not enlightening. I guess our legal system is what it is.
Maybe when an alleged perpetrator of a crime pleads, it should be under oath and when ultimately found guilty, he or she should also be sentenced for committing the crime of perjury.
Harry A. Flannery
Neshannock Township
