Candidate Fetterman, hoodie and all, is a lieutenant governor who per the Harrisburg AP report rarely showed up to work to perform his duties, failed to pay his taxes yet was an advocate for legalization of recreational marijuana (traveling the state with his message at the taxpayer’s expense) as well as an advocate for letting prisoners out of jail.
On the other hand, we have United States Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is a Trump supporter and seems to adhere to the notion that Trump should have been re-elected as president.
Health and the mental qualities of candidates must always be part of the criteria in determining the candidate one votes for. Our political parties have failed many times in providing competent candidates who will best safeguard our interests and needs as a nation and as individual citizens.
Now, because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, abortion issues appear to determine for many how one votes — as if the economy, inflation, taxes, environment, immigration , crimes, violence at home and abroad, safety, support of law enforcement are not the issues for choosing who we vote for.
The concerns for the living in the womb seem to neglect the male role and that protections that should be in play to avert unwanted pregnancies. The pro-life concerns to not interrupt the birth process seems to miss having input or concerns to prevent humans from being killed violently daily in the commission of crimes in our homes, schools, churches, businesses, wars, and so forth.
Hopefully, we all do our homework in selecting who we vote for on Election Day,
Get out and vote!
Harry A. Flannery
New Castle
