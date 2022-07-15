Did you say something? Yes!
I want Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gone from my political world! I want Trump to disappear! What a mess!
Our human life spans are so short in duration and yet all we want is to be civilized and live in peace. Yet our world seems to be falling apart economically and away from God. We need fresh, new creative God-fearing leadership.
Our U.S. Supreme Court, our third branch of government, interprets and applies the U.S. Constitution. Its decision-making history has broken with prior precedents many times preventing prayers, reading of the Bible, pledge of allegiance in public schools to the regret of Christians. Yet now the court for many has taken a religious approach in its ruling as to abortion.
Our county was founded on Christian values with God as our focal point. Life, liberty pursuit of happiness. Read our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution which stands for such values. Yet when I view page WB-3 Kate Cohen’s Perspective, July 2 edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette “As the court forces Christianity on us, it’s time for the atheists to speak out,” my brain goes into a tilt mode. An internet comedian, Donna Calloway, puts the matter in perspective when atheists sought a judicial ruling of why they have no holiday like Easter, Passover, Hanukkah and/or Christmas:
“But you do. Your client, counselor is woefully ignorant” The lawyer responds, “Your Honor, we are unaware of any special observance or holiday for atheist.” The Judge rules: “The calendar says April 1 is April Fool’s Day. Psalm 14 in the Bible reads: “The fool says in his heart, there is no God.”
Thus, it is the opinion of this court, that if your client says there is no God then he is a fool. Therefore, April 1” is his day.
If it weren’t for God-fearing people, we wouldn’t have the USA that we have today. God bless America.
Harry A. Flannery
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.