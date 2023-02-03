What have we done?
The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the long-standing precedents that supported religious values upon which our nation was founded!
Now as religion in this country is on the decline, the internet, social media and so forth have fostered antisocial behavior, drug use, disrespect, rape, violence, shootings.
So-called technological advancements failed to consider the negative effects on the human brain. We all know how persons can be lead, be it by the Hitlers of the world to cult leaders.
Human brains are susceptible to the garbage that floods the air waves. And such is now playing out before our very eyes. Our very freedoms may be our downfall.
Something needs to be done to curtail the obvious inherent negative consequences that technology has brought us.
Harry A. Flannery
New Castle
