The “Love and Remembrance” edition is a special tribute to those who are gone but not forgotten and may their memory continue on.
It’s a welcomed contribution by the New Castle News to the memories of the Lawrence County community.
Death, the passings of loved ones, friends and acquaintances leaves us with a void and emptiness and memories as we continue to live our lives.
A must-read which in many instances triggers memories of our childhood — especially when the obituary is missed being read in current publications.
For this reader, the Aug. 12, 2023, edition covering previously published obituaries on page D-6 appears that of Constance M. Flamino.
The name should have read Constance Campoli Flamino.
The maiden name for many is what will alert readers of one’s passing prior to marriage.
If it weren’t for my knowing an Art Flamino in my childhood, I would have missed learning that Constance’s parents were my neighbors and that she had brothers, Anthony and Sam and a sister Rosemary.
I never knew Constance was ever a part of said family!
What a shocker!
There was a time where it was common to include the mother’s maiden name per discussions with my 94-year-old friend, George Hamilton Miller.
It’s time for equal billings for the moms and dads of the world!
Families preparing obituaries to appear in our local paper should consider including the maiden name of a deceased in the headnote.
Harry A. Flannery
Neshannock Township
