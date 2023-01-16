We have in New Castle at the Highland Presbyterian Church an unusual, gifted human who from his childhood learned by heart verses from the Holy Bible and provides listeners at the Sunday services a glimpse of the divine.
His communication skills have shaken my very being from the first time I heard him . I’m sure same has occurred to others who attend the Sunday worship services.
I guess this is nothing more than an invitation for you to attend and see and hear Pastor Rich Kinney for yourselves. God Bless!
— Harry A. Flannery, New Castle
