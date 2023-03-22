New Castle News Editor Pete Sirianni’s March 16, 2023, column said, “Commissioner appointment without public input a missed chance at transparency,” but fails to consider the laws that required our common pleas court judges to appoint a registered Republican to fill the unexpired term of former commissioner Morgan Boyd. Not the public at large nor the requirement of public input nor in a public forum. (The County Code Act of August 9, 1955, P.L. 323 No. 130: Article V County Commissioners…Section 501(b))
The importance of transparency in government is a given. Yet as the article stated, the Sunshine Act does not apply to judges. Lawrence County is fortunate to have four elected, competent judges to apply the law and provide appropriate analyses to applying facts to any given situation. This is what they do. Their selection of a former two-term elected Lawrence County Commissioner, Brian D. Burick, was done in compliance of the law and under the circumstances like in the public-school environment involving personnel matters, the public is excluded.
Though the article infers the Sunshine Act should be amended to cover judges, I would think in these types of personnel matters the law should remain as is.
Harry A. Flannery
New Castle
