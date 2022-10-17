I was interested in your Sept. 21 article citing Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro’s claim that there will be “chaos” if Republican candidate Doug Mastriano’s heartbeat bill becomes law. A threat by a CEO of a Pittsburgh-based company claims he won’t be able to attract top talent and may leave the state if it does become law. So, we desire to continue doing away with our future citizens which, by the way, are human beings (even in the womb) because this practice generates millions for the “state” and keeps CEOs and politicians happy and rich.
People are literally fighting to keep murdering our progeny to supply revenue for the state. In other words, take the life, sell the heart, liver, tissues, etc. The bottom line is the money, that’s our God. Aren’t 63 million babies enough to have sacrificed to our gods, namely greed, career, self indulgence? I would hope we have some conscience left, but God help us to hear the extreme rhetoric. It doesn’t seem so. I sincerely believe if we continue, God’s judgment will be great. I know many will scoff, but I believe God’s word. Please read Psalm 139 verses 13-16. God formed our inward parts. He wove us in our mother’s womb. We are fearfully and wonderfully made.
In His book all our substance was written. I’m sure this refers to our DNA which cannot be changed. So, each child is precious to God. In fact, He cares about each of us. He says, “Come to Me, I gave my life for you.”
Grace Nola
Bessemer
