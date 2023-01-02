What is it about males who are obsessed with treating females badly? What is their reason to disrespect and victimize girls and women?
Male relatives, officials, clerics, and others who impose restrictions on what females can wear and do, etc., who will verbally, physically and intimately abuse them, and kill them, are extreme misogynists. They are this way to punish girls and women for being biological females.
Worldwide, many males’ priorities are to think, believe, say and do what’s detrimental to female family members, acquaintances and strangers. They will disparage, penalize, persecute, kidnap, traffick, rape, and kill females, some will even mutilate them before and/or after murdering them, because they weren’t born males! How insane is that?
Countless girls and women every day are humiliated, discriminated against, forced to conceal their faces, hair and all of their bodies, aren’t allowed an education, are violated and killed by males who obviously don’t value, like or love them, for being anatomically different from them. That’s outrageous, uncivilized, and immoral!
It’s time to consider the terrible things which are frequently said about and to, and done to girls and women to be totally unacceptable, crimes not only against them but also their very nature.
Those who commit such tragedies need to be prosecuted for their malicious attitudes and uncivilized behaviors which are expressed and perpetrated at the expense of girls and women.
Goldie Hockenberry
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.