I could hardly believe my eyes — top-of-the-newspaper headline that Aaron Bernstine wants to propose a bill regulating drag shows.
I can assure you that if your underage child might happen to see a drag show, it won’t kill them, but an AR-15 will. If Aaron Bernstine wants to protect our children, he should propose a bill to ban assault rifles that are killing our children.
Our children are now taught at school how and where to hide, how to lock and barricade doors. One child even smeared blood on herself from her dead friend and played dead.
Is this America?
Please, can you even imagine sending your child to school and never seeing their face again. The bullets from an AR-15 tears them to pieces. They have to identify them by DNA or the green tennis shoes they wore to school that day.
This breaks my heart. We are the only country in the world where this is happening. These mass shootings must stop. Everyone who votes should stand up and be counted.
Geraldine Reese
Enon Valley
