We want to thank all of the individuals, businesses, agencies, school districts, churches, clubs and organizations that stepped up and provided services and financial support to make sure the needs of our local families were being met during this pandemic.
We now know that this pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, and many of the nonprofit organizations in our area have really felt the brunt of the pandemic due to the lack of fundraising efforts.
I want to make an appeal for all the nonprofit agencies in our community that when you make your donations, remember our local agencies and programs in our community that are meeting the needs of our friends and neighbors every day of the year.
Our community is blessed with very generous people and God will bless you for your generosity.
Have a blessed holiday and a prosperous New Year.
Gayle M. Young, of New Castle, is the executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County.
