The October 10, 2022, New Castle News article was minimal with the covering of the October 8, 2022, grand opening of the Warner Cascade Theater. The people were not even identified in the photo after the ribbon covering, and no News representative attended the VIP reception, before the ribbon cutting ceremony, since there was no mention of Cass Warner’s warm and appreciative speech nor were included the inspiring words from, super passionate New Castle supporter, Gale Measel. The other important speakers should have been listed this historic addition to downtown New Castle.
Also ignored, was the gift of a painting of the Warner House in Youngstown. The now deceased local artist Anne McClure captured the modest house and local resident, Carl Cotton, gave the painting to the museum. Movies are loved throughout the world and to know New Castle has a part of that exciting history should be celebrated loudly by the New Castle News, and the opening deserved more than the thin article written by “Staff Reporters.” Perhaps there is a redemption in order in the form of an expanded article with an extensive color photo essay.
Gary Shaffer
New Castle
