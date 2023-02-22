The Feb. 16, 2023, New Castle News featured a large photo of the dismally deteriorated FirstMerit Bank building some will remember as the First Federal Plaza, especially when it was opened in the ‘50s.
The grand opening was celebrated with a “Dancing Waters” light and music display set up on the low roofs over the projected retail spaces. The owners invested in New Castle’s future — now an unfulfilled expectation.
The plaza has been allowed to deteriorate a bit at a time, the result of ignored maintenance — the same situation now effecting the Old Post Office building. The ongoing epic of the building’s fate is again being discussed by the local government nabobs, which will surely result in another pile of rubble, the results of their arguments enforced with a photo of a trash filled basement and the alarming word asbestos.
The building is not beautiful, but it is an icon rising above the low buildings on Mill Street, and is seen throughout downtown.
The concerned preservationists will suggest that the demolition money could be invested to restore the building, but more scarce investment money would be needed for a renovation and tenants to occupy the spaces whether offices, retail space or apartments. There are no investors and no possible tenants, so the wrecking crew will be the winner, creating another unneeded parking lot.
I visualize the building given a new life and with a pedestrian connection to the Mercer Street parking lot, although I predict, in the future, that even the garage will be on a hospice watch.
This letter is no plea to save the unwanted structure, but rather a requiem for the dreams of the people who built the First Federal Plaza. If there are dreamers here in New Castle, with ideas and hope, they will certainly be replaced with the rubble makers.
Gary Shaffer
New Castle
