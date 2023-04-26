The following is written neither to condemn nor defend today’s flavor of the day trending topic of drag shows, which are being called perilous and an extreme danger to today’s fragile children.
Critics of drag would probably welcome book burnings as alternate entertainments. Drag shows, banned books and homosexuals are damned while AR-15 rifles are celebrated, but I am losing focus of the reason for this letter, which is aimed at Fred J. Harlan and similarly misinformed thinkers.
In Harlan’s New Castle News, April 15 letter, he wrote being gay was an immoral choice. Being a homosexual is not a choice. Homosexuals are born and I know because, even before I heard the word, I was a homosexual. I have embraced my sexual orientation that is as much a part of me as the color of my eyes.
My life has been productive, especially with the help of nameless other homosexuals who have helped smooth the way for me, the demonstrators and crusaders, including those who changed laws that finally allowed me to marry. Mr. Harlan, we gays were born with our sexual preference just as you were born with yours.
You had no choice, and neither did I.
Gary Shaffer
New Castle
