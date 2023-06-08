Thank you for the recent article about the Holy Spirit Parish Adoration Chapel in downtown New Castle. We are truly blessed to have this treasure in our midst. Kudos to Vicki Onufrak and the adorers who keep the engine running. With the help of the Holy Spirit, we mark 10 years of perpetual adoration. I have experienced this wonderful place first-hand as an adorer and, if health permits, I hope to get back in the fall.
A warm welcome awaits everyone at our chapel where the Lord is truly present in the blessed sacrament. There, you will find a place of peace and contentment. A place where you can pray in the quietness and beauty of our chapel. I have cried there and have witnessed people crying there and have comforted people there. The atmosphere and ability to speak to the Lord directly, through meditation and prayer will change your life. I can say it was the best hour of my week along with Mass that I experienced.
Hey, folks, if you are in need of a spiritual uplift, by all means, visit our beautiful chapel and spend quiet time with Jesus. There, you will hear the Lord speak softly to your heart and bring you the same joy he brought me. As the Christmas carol says, “O come let us adore him.”
Gary Sansone
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.