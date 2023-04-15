The dates of your activities in your recent column about drag events tell the whole story.
Times have changed. And like many things that change over time, their meanings are not the same.
The comedic value of dressing like the opposite sex has nearly disappeared, hijacked to legitimize immorality.
At one time, dressing in blackface was a standard for comics — not today. That action is offensive, not funny.
Many words that are now taboo were used in everyday conversation and it was a small number of folks who took offense. Today, rarely folks use those words unless they are looking to offend.
The word “gay” was used to describe a whole decade in history.
Today, the word has been hijacked to mean an immoral choice.
You added the quote that drag allows one to be their authentic, queer self. I’m wondering whether your defense is bowing to the pressure of these radical groups or are revealing something about yourself.
Either way, in today’s culture by any religious standard, not just Judeo Christian values, but Islam, also sees the immorality and ultimate destructiveness in these lifestyles.
Mr. Bernstine’s bill is like making children sit in car seats to protect them, even if their parents don’t think it is necessary.
Fred J. Harlan
New Castle
