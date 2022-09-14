Think something is wrong? Is the country upside down? Good is bad. Bad is good. Right is wrong. Wrong is right. There are two documentaries on EWTN, channel 65 on Comcast, titled “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” parts one and two. That explains how it started.
Frank Mastrangelo
New Castle
