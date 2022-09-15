Whenever a highly improbable event occurs, we immediately search for clues as to its cause. If we cannot discover the cause, we jokingly often say “there is something in the water.”
Such is the case with the missing “s” in New Castle’s football logo. With all the crazy events occurring every day in the world, it is most difficult to understand how such a trivial thing as an “s” could cause such a commotion in this town.
Talk about misplaced priorities.
It is most difficult to understand how people can get so upset over such a thing. No one died; no one was injured. No damage occurred. What a big “to-do” over nothing.
Since there seems to be no logical explanation for all this fuss, I have to assume “there is something in the water.”
Frank DiLeo
Mount Jackson
