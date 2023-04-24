According to the Congress’s “Gun Violence Archive,” 200 mass shootings have occurred in the state of Pennsylvania since 2014.
In this same time frame, more than 400 children and teens (age 0-17) have been killed due to gun violence and 1,716 more children and teens have been injured due to gun violence according to this archive.
I am a resident of Wampum and attend the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. As a young person in America, I am concerned about how violence is affecting our communities.
We need a solution to address these instances of gun violence within our communities. I lobbied on Capitol Hill with the Friends Committee on National Legislation and learned about a possible solution. Providing at least $20 million in federal funding for violence interruption programs in the upcoming year’s spending bill could help ensure that our communities are protected from gun violence events.
Violence interrupters work to mitigate violence before it occurs by encouraging dialogue during conflicts, building connections within their community, and working to promote nonviolence practices.
Violence interrupters’ connections with their communities and experiences with the justice system make them an effective solution to preventing violence locally.
According to an article in Baltimore Sun, in 2019 violence interrupters in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood were able to facilitate 365 days without a single shooting. With enough funding, strategies like the one used in Baltimore could become more common and guarantee more safety within our communities.
I believe these violence interruption programs could be a constructive solution for instances of gun violence within our communities. That is why I have asked, and will continue to ask, members of Congress, specifically Democratic Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, to support the allocation of $20 million in funding for these programs. (Incidentally, all three Congressional members were receptive to this allocation within the spending bill.)
I hope that readers will join me in this effort. To ensure the safety of our communities, we must ask Congress for solutions to gun violence. I believe the allocation of at least $20 million in federal funding for violence interruption programs in the upcoming year’s spending bill would be an effective way to begin combatting instances of gun violence.
Emily Becker
Wampum
