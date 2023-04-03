The New Castle Library is a valuable resource in our county.
The multitude of community development organizations and public officials who support bringing new businesses to the area should be seeking a resolution to the dispute between the library and the city. They should recognize that having a thriving public library is a tool that aids development.
Clearly, there has been a lack of communication between the two entities over the years.
Fault runs both ways. The problems should be jointly resolved, and the building deeded to the library so it can be solely responsible for its own destiny going forward.
Before all the American Rescue Plan money is gone, both the city and the county together should be committing all the funds necessary not only to purchase and install a new elevator but also to replace or repair any other capital improvements that may be needed (electric, plumbing, bathrooms, etc.).
Regardless of who ultimately owns the building, capital improvements must made. Replacing and repairing them simultaneously is likely to be more economical than doing them piecemeal.
Lastly, city hall does not belong in the library building. With all the vacant structures within the city, surely another location can be found. The Comcast building comes to mind as does the New Castle police station. While not vacant, the latter building was the school district’s administrative building and may be large enough to house the city’s few remaining employees.
Money spent to reconfigure the library to accommodate the city’s need would be better spent on the library’s much needed capital improvements. It is important that the library be in a condition that allows it to continue its efforts to provide quality resources to enhance learning for everyone in our community.
Elizabeth Verterano New Wilmington
