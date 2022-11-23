Our students are under pressure like never before. Students today have demands placed on them from all angles.
The future of our society depends on the success of our students. Our schools are understaffed. One of the missing links is substitute teachers, nurses, custodians, cafeteria service and bus drivers.
What can you do to help?
Now, after the pandemic, our schools are open and back to business as usual, and many have more gratitude for the opportunity our children have to go and learn.
We appreciate being together, teaching and learning face to face, rather than over Google Meet or Zoom. Each student’s shutdown experience was unique, yet we all have one thing in common: we are back and our students need more support than ever before.
Tutoring programs can only take place if they are staffed. Every student must take standardized tests every spring. School boards need to ensure equitable compensation is provided to our substitutes.
We need to be accountable for the funding we received to hire counselors, install better ventilation, hire more teachers and initiate tutoring programs.
Thank you to everyone who plays a role in the educational process. During American Education Week and the season of Thanksgiving, I feel grateful for all those who play a role in my children and students’ education.
The calling to become a teacher is still alive. To our young who are pondering what they want to do with their lives: teaching is a worthy career! But we need more of you to step up and pitch in.
For those who have a degree in education and a heart for our kids or are willing to become emergency certified, this plea is for you — we need you and we will appreciate you.
The old adage “it takes a village” is so true and it’s how we’re meant to live!
Elizabeth Ernst Scott Township
