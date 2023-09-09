I recently attended the 170th Taylor Township parade at the veterans memorial.
In addition to their firetruck and the Red Coat Band, the parade was also attended by the New Castle Honor Guard. And yet in the Aug. 28 edition of this newspaper, the honor guard was never mentioned.
These members of the honor guard are retired military who volunteer their time to deliver a solemn ceremony for a deceased member of the military at the request of the families. They ask for nothing. Yet they stood outside for over an hour in the hot sun and never even got recognition for their presence. Absolute disgrace!
Also, state Rep. Marla Brown was in attendance but was not recognized or invited to speak. There was no respect for the office she holds. I feel that the New Castle Honor Guard and Rep. Marla Brown deserve an apology and a retraction in this paper for being omitted in the Aug. 28 edition. Show respect to our military, both living and deceased. And put our political views aside.
Elaine Krzysik
Union Township
