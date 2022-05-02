We would like to acknowledge the tremendous staff at Edison Manor and express our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude for the wonderful care they provided our aunt, Helen “Billie” Kelley these last seven-plus years.
Providing care and comfort on an “as-needed” demand in addition to carrying out the necessary scheduled duties that are required on a 24-hour basis can be quite the challenging task. We recognize that time requirements, and staffing issues play a major part on the care and hamper those responsible for delivering such important duties.
However, during the time our aunt spent at that facility, not once did we ever have an inkling of neglect or a feeling of indifference to her needs.
From those personal attendants to the skilled nursing, from the therapy department to the kitchen staff, from those making sure her clothes and belongings were clean to those keeping her days filled with activities, from Tina and Alexis to Megan and Lisa, from Shirley at the front desk to Sam at the top of the heap, to every single employee. We want you to know that you made an impact on Billie’s life and helped her keep her smile and positive nature going in spite of the difficulties she faced daily. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Ed Todd and Tim Todd
Las Vegas
