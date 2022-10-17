Recently while visiting relatives in my hometown of New Castle, I experienced an unexpected life threatening medical emergency which required me to be admitted to UPMC Jameson.
I realize things have changed in New Castle since I departed the area in 1975 for a long career with the U.S. government. My impressions of New Castle today are very different than the New Castle I remember of the 1960s and 1970s. However, I can unequivocally state that the medical services recently administered to me at UPMC Jameson are, in my opinion, of exceptional quality.
All of the staff I encountered at UPMC Jameson displayed a caring and responsive attitude and were, in my opinion, very competent and efficient. My recent life-threatening medical emergency was effectively addressed and resolved by the UPMC Jameson staff, allowing me to return to my residence in North Carolina within a few days. Residents of the New Castle area are very fortunate to have the UPMC Jameson as part of the community and staffed with individuals of such professional caliber.
Dr. Leonard Ginocchi
Apex, North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.