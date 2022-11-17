Chris Sainato — a gentleman, a man and politician who has worked for us for 28 years and would do everything to help a person.
His staff rates number one.
How many politicians call you on your birthday?
He and his staff deserve a farewell gathering. I’ll donate gladly.
Donna F. Webber
New Castle
