The public restrooms remain closed, while the Volant council continues to exhibit animosity towards merchants, as well as local residents.
Both a resident and a merchant were assaulted at the last council meeting. The resident was asking for an apology from the borough secretary, Carmen Ortiz Brown, for giving her the finger at a previous meeting. The borough president reacted by ordering Councilman John Shaw to remove the resident, which he was willing to do. This action by Mr. Shaw resulted in an assault on a bystander when he pushed the elderly man to the floor, where he hit his head. The aforementioned merchant had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Meanwhile, from what I was told by the New Castle News representative who attended the meeting, Ms. Lakin and Ortiz Brown attempted to take her phone from her. Gwen Albers suspected that they were trying to prevent her from taking pictures of Mr. Shaw grabbing resident Kelly Connor by the wrists, and attempting to pull her out of the building. The behavior of these individuals needs to be addressed in regard to their positions as councilmen and women. I believe they are a detriment to the Borough of Volant, and should hand in their resignation immediately. Feedback is welcomed.
Donald Little
Volant
(Donald Little is a former Volant councilman).
