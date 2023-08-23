Bathrooms remain closed. A lack of transparency results in residents being unaware of progress being made in negotiations. Thank you, president of council, Howard Moss.
For a second month in row, a resident, namely Donald Little (me), was not permitted to speak — thanks again to President Moss. When I requested to question council, I was told I wasn't allowed because it wasn't on the agenda. I stated that this went against the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, which Moss disputed. The Act, in fact, encourages residents and taxpayers to ask questions of council. I was told that this was a rule made up by Council, in regard to being on the agenda. How is it that council is making rules that contradict with the intent of the Sunshine Act? Is this actually legal?
The harassment of merchants by members of council and an employee has resulted in a couple store owners discussing leaving town altogether. This is disheartening, to say the least. Many boroughs in Pennsylvania operate under a local Code of Conduct. Volant Borough Council, obviously, should give consideration to implementing and to enforcing a Code of Conduct, to rein in the loose cannons, that are wreaking havoc with the merchants and residents of Volant.
Donald Little
Volant
