Sen. Bob Casey wrote a provision in the big industrial policy bill moving through Congress that would establish a review process for outbound investment in important industries.
Think of stuff like medical supplies, or materials needed to maintain the power grid like electrical steel.
Companies that make such products will have to get an OK before they sell their factories (or themselves) to rivals in foreign countries like China.
Another provision would update trade law so companies that catch anti-dumping duties, like state-owned Chinese steelmakers, cannot just send steel bound for here through a port in Vietnam to avoid U.S. tariffs.
This wasn’t written by Casey, but passing it would certainly be good for American steelworkers. And there is no guarantee that either provision — both good ideas — will be in the final legislation.
The House and Senate are working on a compromise bill that can pass both chambers. It will definitely have billions of dollars in it for electronics companies to make semiconductor chips in America, which is a good thing, but it could shortchange an opportunity to update trade enforcement. That is a mistake they do not have to make.
Dominic J. Vadala
Hermitage
