Who are the persons that are a direct threat to undermine our 200-year-old Constitution, our republic, our democracy and our supposed government of “By the people, for the people”?
The Jan. 6, 2021, Republican-inspired treasonist invasion on America’s Capitol to overthrow our government. Religious crusades try to replace our 200-year-old Constitution with a Bible.
The Republican Bush-Trump Supreme Court is taking America backwards. Trump’s arrogant private meetings with communist Russian leaders in our Oval Office and taking secret classified documents to his unsecured resort and home in Florida, a direct threat to our national security.
Thirty-four years ago, greedy corporate American businessmen deserted America and abandoned our workers, taking all our good-paying manufacturing jobs to many foreign countries to capitalize on their substandard wages and their unsafe EPA regulations to pollute our planet. They did this so they could hide their billions of dollars of profits in Swiss banks and the Cayman Islands to avoid paying their fair share of American income taxes.
Can you imagine this, in 2016 many people wanted a businessman for president? Businessmen lobbyists with their super PACs donating millions of dollars to our supposed “We the People” Congress to control our elections, economy and workers sub-standard cost of living wages.
Politicians accepting this buying-votes money are a direct threat to America and the future of workers and their families. These multi-millionaires and billionaires don’t want to share their prosperity with the cheap labor wages that made them wealthy, $7.25 hour in 2022. C’mon man!
Elections matter people and so do our votes. On Nov. 8, vote for candidates that represent American workers and a strong United States of America before it’s too late.
David P. Gaibis
New Castle
Log In
