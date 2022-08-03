Former President Donald Trump’s radical Republican plan for a second presidential term was twofold, to get him elected again and to overthrow our government with his planned treasonous attack and invasion on our American Capitol.
Our Constitution, Bill of Rights are for all with no exceptions, and the rule of law means nothing to this Republican Party.
It’s a party before country. Remember this when you vote in the midterm and general elections. Remember the November’s vote.
David P. Gaibis
New Castle
