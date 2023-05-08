The writer in the April 28 edition (“Biden to blame for lethal danger in America”) states the Biden Administration is purposely leaving the border open causing death and destruction. No, he is not. Mexico is the real danger. The writer talks about crossing our southern border. She makes it sound like Mexico has no borders at all.
No ports of entry, customs, border patrols, federal and state police, city police and military. Why in 2023 are the drug cartels still a huge problem in Mexico?
If these people are coming to America for a job and a better life, there are hundreds of American jobs in Mexico, “America’s partner for low, substandard wages”
Why didn’t they just stay in Mexico? Mexico has socialized health care and many other government benefits. What it really comes down to is Mexico has a big problem enforcing their own rules of laws.
Why blame the Biden Administration? What’s U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly and his colleagues doing about this border problem. The Republicans control the House of Representatives. I’m just asking.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
