Let’s just say you are pro-life and believe that life begins at conception and your mother carries you full term, nine months.
Do you believe, then, that you can apply — and collect — Social Security benefits nine months before your 62nd birthday?
Do you believe in the separation of church and state?
I’m just asking.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
