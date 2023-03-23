On the New Castle News Feb. 24 front page and Page A2, the story said 12 New Castle Area School District administrators will be getting raises taking their $100,000-plus salaries to $151,000 a year in 2025.
Back in the day, New Castle, Pennsylvania, had the biggest industries in the world — Rockwell International, Shenango China, Universal Rundle, Mesta Machine, Johnson Bronze, National Radiator, Pennsylvania Engineering, United Engineering and more.
They are all gone, and the population of New Castle is around 22,000 people. How do you justify raises to over $100,000 and as high as $151,000 a year when the 2023 minimum wage is still $7.25 per hour. Where does this money come from — I’m just asking. $50 an hour in a 40-hour, 52-week work year, would only be $104,000.
“OK, Mr. Robert Lyles, the only no vote against the raises.” There should be more of you.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
