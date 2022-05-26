What kind of white parental guidance is allowing their minor children to be programmed and brainwashed with anger and hate to kill African Americans? This racism has been going on since assassinated Republican President Abraham Lincoln freed the Black slaves to become Americans. Actually, in 2022, we still live in a segregated America.
President Biden said it all — racism is terrorist poison. More parents as teachers should take the time to read the American Constitution and the Bill of Rights for all with no exceptions and the rule of law to their children if America is going to succeed as a United States of America. Remember these words when you vote in the 2024 general elections.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
