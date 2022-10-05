Could it be possibly be The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the national anthem are the reasons America’s democracy is in trouble.
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
In 1944, when I was 6 years old in the first grade, every morning we all stood and said the pledge. When the national anthem was played, we all stood with our hand over our hearts. At that early age, I didn’t know or realize there was no United States of America, and no liberty and justice for all.
So, what did the pledge and the national anthem mean, and make me believe at 6 years old until the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 20 years later when I was 27 years old? What the pledge and anthem were supposed to mean and make me believe was, in 2020, there was no reason for the Black Lives Matter protests and the Jan. 6, 2021, treasonous invasion on America’s capitol to overthrow our government.
In 2022, I’ll take a knee because all lives are supposed to matter in our America. United we stand, divided, America’s democracy will fall.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
