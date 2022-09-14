Our southern, not our northern, border issue has been going on for 42 years. Through three Democrats and four Republican presidents and sometimes a controlled Congress, why and for what reason is there a 42-year issue? C’mon, man. What could it possibly be? Cal Thomas is a nationally syndicated columnist. The New Castle News published his immigration, voters to ID or not to ID on Aug. 3. Cal said only Fox News seems to be giving this story the coverage it deserves.
Where was Fox News and the rest of the news networks reporting on 42 years ago? Cal, for 42 years we’ve been sending the wrong people to Washington, D.C. to solve this 42-year-old southern border problem. America must need a complete major political overhaul. Let’s start with the Aug. 2022 women’s right to abortion win in the state of Kansas, the home of Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower. On the 2024 general elections, vote for a strong truthful USA, not a weak, divided one.
Daivd P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.