April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The words child and abuse just don’t seem right to use in the same sentence, but that’s the reality of the world we live in.
As the Fatherhood Specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center, I see firsthand all the wonderful things this agency does each day to not only help victims and their families of child abuse, but also the preventive measures it takes to prevent child abuse from happening at all.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County (CAC) coordinates services for child abuse cases, they conduct therapeutic services for child victims and have outstanding home visiting prevention programs.
Research says that for children to thrive, their parents need adequate knowledge of child development, the ability to cope with stress, social supports from family and friends, access to resources in time of need and the capacity to form close nurturing bonds with their children.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County provides these things.
You can help this organization continue to assist children and their families by asking a speaker from the CAC to your school, business, or organization to help learn about how to recognize the signs of abuse; support children when they tell; speak up; volunteer at the CAC, participate in one of our April Awareness Programs or simply donate to the CAC.
Your help is greatly needed because one in 10 children will be the victim of sexual or physical abuse before they reach the age of 18 and 90 percent will be abused by someone that they know and possibly trust. I have heard it said and it is true — childhood shouldn’t hurt.
Support the Children’s Advocacy of Lawrence County because it supports the children of our county so children can have a better tomorrow.
David M. Young Sr.
Fatherhood Services
Specialist
Children’s Advocacy
Center
New Castle
