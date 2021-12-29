Is there an antidote for our national chaos and disorder?
The Alt-right, Trump, and Russia all share a primary goal—shattering democracy by maximizing chaos and disorder. Persons like Stephen Bannon have been clear that they stand for dissembling our government. If Trump is the voice of the Republican Party, the only content of his movement is to shatter our institutions rather than strengthening the political pole of the former Republican Party.
To frame our current turmoil as polarization is egregiously wrong-minded. Trump does not push to solidify Republican polar values; he is the champion of shattering the central old Republican polar positions. His movement is totally off the track of a Republican/Democrat continuum. It is a malignant limb diverging off the old trunk. It must be sawed off; if Trump is not neutered he has a chance of gaining sole and perhaps life-time power.
The Democrats are birthing significant legislation which is true to their pole—to “establish Justice, ensure Domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty….” (Preamble to the Constitution). The Democrats, with a remnant of brave Republicans, seem to be the only antidote to solve our national disorder.
David Gray
New Wilmington
