The second amendment protests you owning a long-gun if your long-gun is a five-foot, single shot, muzzle loader. That was the extent of long-guns in 1791 when the amendment was written.
The reason in the text "to bear arms" is to have a "well-regulated militia." It seems unreasonable to me to think that the amendment protects citizens to bear high capacity, rapid fire, mass killing machines. We need to reinstate the national ban on the sales of these weapons which expired in 2004.
David Gray
New Wilmington
