How does the demise of a nation take place? Please let me explain examples.
There is an old saying that history repeats itself. Are we witnessing a reproduction? Not long ago, across the big pond in Germany, a male violent, unscrupulous vile leader named Hitler ruled. He unleashes his savagery on humanity, resulting in the deaths of 6 million men, women and children.
There were massacred by blade, gullet and oven. This grotesque behavior did not evolve over night. It only ensued after the educational system was indoctrinated with his madness, obsessions and propaganda. The books were destroyed, children were turned against parents, religion and prayer were outlawed.
Your asking what are my objectives? It’s to compile, construct and demonstrate a correlation and comparison of history. Our nation approves of the termination of pregnancy, to the present total of 60 million.
Religion has been attacked, prayer has been banished in the classroom, ballfield, locker room and the condemnation of faithful. The educational system has failed at all levels. Replacing the academic subjects with gender reconstruction, sexual education for 6-year-olds. Really? Six-year-olds only want chocolate milk with their lunch and then the playground.
This administration and teachers composition insist that they know how to raise and educate our children better than the parents. The mindset of these two agencies are that the parents are inept and unqualified. The dynamics of of these situations are extremely detrimental not only to the positive growth of our children, but also to our nation.
Socialism is their belief and the motivation for their actions. It is also the cancer and malice leading to the destruction of our colleges and universities.
Is history repeating itself?
Daniel Martwinski
Shenango Township
