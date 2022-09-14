What has taken place in our country? We were once viewed as the powerhouse of the world. The most prosperous nation, with enormous growth and progress. Only two years ago we were energy-independent. The southern border was secure resulting in a major decline in illicit drug trafficking. Remember, this all took place under the previous leadership in the White House.
Under the present regime, poor judgement and decisions have us in the outhouse. The world views us as a feeble, powerless nation with a totally inept leadership. The border is in total disarray and confusion because of their open-door policy. The results are a total catastrophe, two million people have entered our country.
To address inflation, it took Biden one stroke of the pen to send the nation into complete turmoil. Deliberately shutting our oil producing program. Unless your means of transportation is by horse and buggy, then you are experiencing agony at the pump. That is all for something called green. The only green is your money going out the window.
To provide an explanation, you must refer to the Doctor Peter Principles. Promote those candidates to their total incompetencies. Our president has no command or direction of his decision making, exhibiting mental issues. Kamala Harris’ expression is embarrassing. She is a total disaster and major disappointment. Her communications are more like comedy and vaudeville, lacking positive emotional state or happy ending.
Daniel Martwinski
Shenango Township
