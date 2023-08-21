To set the format of my letter, I would like to start by giving two definitions. The first for opinion: a view of judgment or appraisal about a particular matter. The second: opinionated unduly adhering to one’s own opinion on to preconceived notion. Let me address the reason for my letter. The New Castle News professes to “who cares what you think” and encourages the public to send letters to the editor expressing their opinion. I beg to differ with this statement and take real issues with the editorial departments, specifically Pete Sirianni. I feel that he is so far out in left field with his political policies, that he would have to catch a bus to get to right field. I personally feel that if you are not in Mr. Sirianni’s way of thinking, political views, matters, party policy or leadership then your opinions are viewed by him as being inept, incompetent, unskilled and most likely both unwanted and unqualified. With over three decades of writing letters to the editor and never having even one rejected, I have been experiencing a real backlash with the editorial department.
Allow me to give your readers my experience, my last three letters have been rejected by Mr. Sirianni. They were only published after they were forwarded to Sharon Sorg, publisher of the New Castle News. I will close by asking Mr. Sirianni for his response or rebuttal to be printed on the opinion page of The News. I will welcome his answers with an open mind and accept his personal opinions.
Dan Martwinski
Shenango Township
