I ask myself, have we arrived at the point of no return?
Please permit me to address some issues that are both disturbing and frightening, as well as a major concern to the average citizen.
Now to the subject matter at hand, and just a reminder of a not-so-long-ago past.
During the previous administration, the United States was recognized as the top world power. The southern border was under control, and the drug traffic suppressed. The pipelines were flowing with our own oil, gasoline was under $2 a gallon and lumber was being forested in the Northwest and Canada for a minimal charge. The store shelves were stocked. Meat, bread and the essentials didn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Remember when the economy was at an all-time high? The Afghanistan people were safe from terrorism, and our military had not taken a major loss in over a year.
Now, the current administration.
Under this assembly in command, as a world power, we are viewed as a weak, inept, incompetent laughingstock. The border is a complete melee of violence and turmoil that is getting fueled by the cartel drug lords moving their poison into our country. What is really terrifying, everyone is welcome. Compounding the insanity, they want to pay some of these illegals $400,000 of taxpayers’ money.
They have stopped drilling, closed the pipeline and returned to buying foreign oil. Pulling the plug resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs, put a huge increase at the gasoline pump, lumber yard and a predicted nightmare in home heating this winter.
To address the Afghanistan debacle: a complete abandonment of Americans and Allies, leaving them in a horrifying situation, to face an animalistic terrorist band on their own, knowing they have been forsaken, deserted and discarded by the present leadership.
A question to the decision makers and all of their supporters: How do you live with yourself?
Dan Martwinski
New Castle
