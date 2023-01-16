Just another feather in our cap — New Castle!
During these challenging times for our youth as they are faced with so many decisions that can later impact their lives, it is refreshing to learn about the many that make a difference in our community; those that participate in some type of athletic program — not discarding the youth who do so much in many other ways to make our little town sparkle.
Most recently, it was our Union Scotties and the tremendous season they experienced. Just look back, we have so much to be proud of in our little city when it comes to the dedication, hard work and determination of our youth, not to mention their coaches, mentors and parents who are the backbone of our youth and encourage them to do the best they can.
And they scored again! On Jan. 7, the Neshannock High School varsity cheer squad won the WPIAL Class 2A Competitive Spirit Large Varsity competition and were the overall runner-up. They will go on to participate in the PIAA competition in Hershey in two weeks. Schools represented were also from the Pittsburgh area, with much larger enrollments than our local schools.
Our New Castle youth bring such pride to our area. Thank you. And so, just another feather in our cap.
Cynthia Ferrese
New Castle
