My family appreciated the recent coverage of the contest for state House in the Ninth district. One thing missing, though, was an explanation from Rep. Chris Sainato about the news media reports about his out-of-state travels.
Newspapers as far away as Philadelphia reported that Rep. Sainato travel to places like New Orleans and Napa Valley on taxpayer-funded trips. They also said he has run up $1.8 million and no-receipt expenses and mileage. While many other representatives have long commutes to Harrisburg, why is Rep. Sainato the only one to run up such a huge bill?
We would have appreciated The News offering him a chance to explain these expenses because it’s our taxpayer money and his opponent has made an issue in this campaign. This is truly about the public’s right to know.
Courtney Moffatt
Shenango Township
