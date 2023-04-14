May I so graciously ask the residents of Lawrence County, and in particular Scott Township, what do you want to enhance and produce good, upstanding citizens?
What events will you approve for fundraising in our communities? Apparently, board members of the Pennsylvania Amateur Horseman’s Association and the Scott Township firehall approved drag queen bingo as fundraising for our community.
I thought these organizations were supportive of good moral standards. Drag queen bingo is not the direction our community should go. These decisions will eventually end our nation in moral collapse. History shows all societies always end when there is moral decline.
In the words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, “not to speak, is to speak.” Will you on behalf of our youth, our communities and our nation?
Cindy McKee
Scott Township
