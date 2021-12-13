UPMC has done a good job on fixing up Jameson Hospital and bringing new doctors to our area.
But they need to take a good look at how the emergency department is being run. I arrived by ambulance on a Monday at 10:30 a.m.
I was admitted, but stayed in a small room in the emergency department until Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
What I used for a stand to hold my water glass was the soiled linen hamper. I also had to keep ringing the call button to get a refill for more water each time.
I am a diabetic and my blood sugar level was never checked.
The whole time I laid in that emergency department room I was never given a tray of food which would have been lunch — super-breakfast and lunch. Being offered a wet washcloth to at least wipe my face would have been a nice gesture after laying there all those hours.
I know that they are working shorthanded with COVID-19. But that is not good patient care that I received. They need to take a good hard look at how that emergency department is being run. Remember the old saying, “You can advertise all you want but word of mouth can ruin you.”
Charlotte Patterson
New Castle
