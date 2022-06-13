Certainly, mental illness and school safety need serious attention.
But let’s consider guns just now.
What is the purpose of an AR-15? It will not be carried by a hunter. No target shooter will need it. It won’t be chosen by a homeowner to protect his family.
Of course, the assault rifle was designed for the military, its sole purpose the killing of the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.
Why would any American civilian require this weapon?
Yet as proponents of the National Rifle Association cry loudly for the right of our citizens to possess this firearm, 21 Texas families cry at the graves of children and mothers, bodies shattered. lives obliterated by just such a weapon. Unbelievable!
Carolyn Moody
New Wilmington
