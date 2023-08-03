As a parent of a New Castle Area School District student, it’s been years and they fail to have transportation for these children on the West Side area in Westview Terrace apartments.
I am not sure what other areas have been affected, but I have contacted the former superintendent, the bus company and a John in student education.
He is saying to present to board members.
I was told they have no funding for this area, no drivers and this area don’t qualify.
Why?
I have my daughter online because of the transportation.
Why go across the street but not right here?
Why don’t these children qualify? It’s over a 20-minute walk in cold and hot weather and not counting all the dangers.
My daughter is not comfortable on the city bus, which is what they have provided for these students.
New Castle school says it cares about these children. Well, what about these ones too?
Carmen Dennis
New Castle
